Cheaper tickets in store for Argos fans

"With the ordinances and where they are, it is hard to replicate what they do in Ohio State or with the Florida Eagles," said Manning. "It actually costs the organization a lot of money to put that on and it wasn't worth it with the number of people that actually did it."

He didn't share specifics about how tailgating at BMO Field will work, but said MLSE is toying with specials and an area at the north end of the stadium that could be built out.

Meanwhile, fans will be able to purchase new Argos merchandise emblazoned with cannons, shields and typography inspired by old cuts of wood.

The nautical themes are rooted in the team's past as part of the Argonaut Rowing Club, which had a football team as a way to stay fit. The merchandise will feature the blue hues associated with Oxford and Cambridge Universities, an homage to the rowing club's love of both schools' rugby teams.

The team will use an old slogan "Pull Together" in attempt to match bravado of the Raptors' "We the North" and TFC's "All for One" campaigns.

"We want to create a sense of rivalry, so if you're from here, you love us and if you're not from here, you hate us," said Ferguson.

That message wasn't lost on CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie, who joked that he took one look at a forthcoming Argos shirt with "Toronto" written over a map of Canada and thought "I'm a Winnipegger, born and raised, so I already hate that."

He said that the attitude was indicative of the league's bold plans to become "bigger, stronger, better."

"The CFL is no longer interested in being the humble church mouse league. We are no longer interested in being small and obscure," he said. "We are no longer interested in making do. We want to take the Canadian Football League to new heights."

