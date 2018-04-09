Laurier's RinkWatch joins forces with NHL as part of Green commitment

Five years after being launched, RinkWatch has joined the NHL as part of NHL Green’s initiative to promote environmental sustainability.

“The NHL has been following us for the last couple years, they would occasionally tweet us, or help promote us,” said McLeman, who is a professor in the school's department of geography.

RinkWatch, a citizen-science research initiative started by Laurier faculty members Robert McLeman and Colin Robertson, tracks the status of outdoor rinks in the area to determine skating conditions throughout the winter, thus helping environmental researchers understand the impacts of climate change.

NHL Green was launched in 2010 as the league hopes to not only promote sustainable practices, but help preserve the frozen ponds the sport originated on more than a century ago.

McLeman says the NHL’s backing will help fund RinkWatch, which he described as a “labour of love for the last five years,” which has no funding thus far. The financing has helped them “jazz” up the RinkWatch webpage, and will allow them to hire some students to improve the project even further.

“The NHL is really interested in environmental sustainability, I think that [they] are aware that their sports depends upon winter,” added McLeman. “If winter’s are getting shorter and milder, that’s a problem for them for a couple reasons."

“One being, you think about Wayne Gretzky and all the kids who want to be Wayne Gretzky that skate outside on backyard rinks and practice their skills, that sort of disappears in the future. They are concerned, and they’re also genuinely trying to green their operations to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, to make their arenas more environmentally friendly and things like that. I think they see us as something they can get behind, they help us, and we’re helping them spread the message about how important it is I to take care of the environment.”

McLeman said the NHL’s involvement helps raise the profile of RinkWatch, which will help generate traffic to the interactive website, further engaging users. And in turn, it helps the NHL demonstrate its genuine commitment to environmental sustainability.

RinkWatch was designed to help not only researchers understand climate change patterns even further, but to educate the public on it through a Canadian pastime which could eventually disappear as cold winters shorten.

“When there’s stories about climate change, the art work is often polar bears, small Islands in the pacific that are disappearing because of the sea level rise, which are all genuinely happening but your average Canadian is never going to see a polar bear, or visit the South Pacific,” said McLeman.