20th anniversary Athlete of the Year nominees announced

The athletic talent Waterloo Region keeps churning out continues to grow, and it’s highlighted by the highest number of nominees for the annual Athlete of the Year award celebrating its 20th anniversary.
Co-founder of the award Ken Brooks is particularly excited about the milestone event.
“Any time you can have a 20th anniversary event, I think it kind of speaks for itself in terms of longevity and the value it brings to the community for our athletes and all those people that support the athletes that compete on a world-class level,” said Brooks.
“I think it reinforces the reason we do what we do. All of these athletes are travelling around the world, and they don’t get the local recognition, which they really get when they have an opportunity to come home.”
Boxer Fitzroy Vanderpool, who still holds Canada’s Middleweight title, was the first recipient of the Athlete of the Year award back in 1998. The honour has been awarded to several household names including NHL star Mark Scheifele last year, NHL Hall of Famer Scott Stevens, boxer Mandy Bujold, figure skaters Andrew Poje and Kaitlyn Weaver, and former World Heavyweight boxing champion Lennox Lewis.
When the award began, requests were put out to the community for possible nominations, but Brooks said it wasn’t the most efficient process and effective in terms of getting all the athletes recognized.
“The nominations process is ongoing every month, all the time researching, tracking down performances by our local athletes, and then we have a database of probably 8,000 athletes,” Brooks explained. “We have a nominations committee that scours through all the results.”
This year’s nominees are honoured for their accomplishments from January to December 2017 and covers athletes from Kitchener, Waterloo, Wilmot, Wellesley and Woolwich townships.
“[For] this event, we put out some energy to bring back our former nominee and our alumni recipients, and hopefully in May, there will be a great event.”
The award will be handed out on May 16 at Bingemans.
2017 nominees
Jamal Murray- Basketball;
Dan Benvenuti- Ultimate Frisbee;
Alec Elliot- Swimming;
Chris Ernst- Track Cycling;
Tim Grant- Adventure Racing;
Brandon Horn- Fastball;
Alyssa Lagonia-Soccer;
Paige Nosal- Ringette;
Jaimie Phelan- Track and Field;
Mike Poulin- Lacrosse;
Garrett Rank- Golf/Officiating;
Boris Katchouk- Hockey.
Benvenuti a graduate of the masters of management science program at University of Waterloo. The ultimate frisbee star has shined locally, provincially and on the international stage. The 35-year-old won a silver medal as the captain of Team Canada at the 2017 World Championship of Beach Ultimate Frisbee.
Kitchener’s Murray is enjoying a breakout season with the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, including posting six 30 point-games as his squad is fighting for their playoff lives. The 21-year-old, who attended Grand River has now been nominated for the award three times.
Waterloo’s Elliot, who has been nominated for the award four times, is one of Canada’s top para-swimmers. The Laurier Golden Hawk was named the Male Para Swimmer of the Year in Ontario as well as three first-place finishes at the Canadian championships in August.
Ernst, a Forest Heights student, competes in track and road racing. He was named to Cycle Canada’s Next Gen team in 2017.
Waterloo’s Tim Grant finished 5th place in the 24-hour Wilderness Traverse as a part of adventure racing. Adventure racing, which is also known as expedition racing, includes orienteering, running/trekking, mountain biking and paddling.
Horn, a Waterloo native, finished with a bronze medal for Team Canada at the ISF World Softball Championship. A nominee for the second time, Horn had an on-base percentage of .438 for his nation.
Katchouk has excelled for his junior hockey squad, the Sault St. Marie Greyhounds, as well for Team Canada at the 2018 world juniors. The Waterloo native had eight points at the tournament, helping Canada win gold while he had 64 regular season points in 2017 for the Greyhounds, who were the Canadian Hockey League’s best team.
Kitchener’s Lagonia is nominated for the award for a fifth time, with her first nomination coming for her performance in 2008. The midfielder captained her Swiss club, FC Neunkirch, to the 2017 league championship.
Nosal, a native of Waterloo, played ringette for Team Canada and the Cambridge Turbos. She was part of a silver medal-winning red and white squad at the worlds in Mississauga.
Phelan, a track star from Waterloo, won the 1500-metre race at the 2017 NCAA Division 1 Championships for the University of Michigan Wolverines.
Waterloo’s Poulin, who plays goalie for the Georgia Swarm of the National Lacrosse League, finished with 12 wins and four losses in the season while going 4-0 in the post-season.
Elmira’s Rank is ranked No. 1 on Canada’s amateur golf rankings while also being a full-time referee in the NHL. The former Waterloo Warriors star earned his fourth nomination.
Barry Abelson, Adele Couchman, the Waterloo Chippers juvenile hockey squad, the K-W Vipers Major Bantam Elite Girls Basketball team, and the Matmen Wrestling Club will all be honoured with an Award of Excellence.
Abelson will be recognized for his squash success while Couchman will be recognized for her volunteer work in the community, specifically with the K-W Special Olympics.
