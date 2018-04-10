20th anniversary Athlete of the Year nominees announced

2017 nominees

Jamal Murray- Basketball;

Dan Benvenuti- Ultimate Frisbee;

Alec Elliot- Swimming;

Chris Ernst- Track Cycling;

Tim Grant- Adventure Racing;

Brandon Horn- Fastball;

Alyssa Lagonia-Soccer;

Paige Nosal- Ringette;

Jaimie Phelan- Track and Field;

Mike Poulin- Lacrosse;

Garrett Rank- Golf/Officiating;

Boris Katchouk- Hockey.

Benvenuti a graduate of the masters of management science program at University of Waterloo. The ultimate frisbee star has shined locally, provincially and on the international stage. The 35-year-old won a silver medal as the captain of Team Canada at the 2017 World Championship of Beach Ultimate Frisbee.

Kitchener’s Murray is enjoying a breakout season with the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, including posting six 30 point-games as his squad is fighting for their playoff lives. The 21-year-old, who attended Grand River has now been nominated for the award three times.

Waterloo’s Elliot, who has been nominated for the award four times, is one of Canada’s top para-swimmers. The Laurier Golden Hawk was named the Male Para Swimmer of the Year in Ontario as well as three first-place finishes at the Canadian championships in August.

Ernst, a Forest Heights student, competes in track and road racing. He was named to Cycle Canada’s Next Gen team in 2017.

Waterloo’s Tim Grant finished 5th place in the 24-hour Wilderness Traverse as a part of adventure racing. Adventure racing, which is also known as expedition racing, includes orienteering, running/trekking, mountain biking and paddling.

Horn, a Waterloo native, finished with a bronze medal for Team Canada at the ISF World Softball Championship. A nominee for the second time, Horn had an on-base percentage of .438 for his nation.

Katchouk has excelled for his junior hockey squad, the Sault St. Marie Greyhounds, as well for Team Canada at the 2018 world juniors. The Waterloo native had eight points at the tournament, helping Canada win gold while he had 64 regular season points in 2017 for the Greyhounds, who were the Canadian Hockey League’s best team.

Kitchener’s Lagonia is nominated for the award for a fifth time, with her first nomination coming for her performance in 2008. The midfielder captained her Swiss club, FC Neunkirch, to the 2017 league championship.

Nosal, a native of Waterloo, played ringette for Team Canada and the Cambridge Turbos. She was part of a silver medal-winning red and white squad at the worlds in Mississauga.

Phelan, a track star from Waterloo, won the 1500-metre race at the 2017 NCAA Division 1 Championships for the University of Michigan Wolverines.

Waterloo’s Poulin, who plays goalie for the Georgia Swarm of the National Lacrosse League, finished with 12 wins and four losses in the season while going 4-0 in the post-season.

Elmira’s Rank is ranked No. 1 on Canada’s amateur golf rankings while also being a full-time referee in the NHL. The former Waterloo Warriors star earned his fourth nomination.

Barry Abelson, Adele Couchman, the Waterloo Chippers juvenile hockey squad, the K-W Vipers Major Bantam Elite Girls Basketball team, and the Matmen Wrestling Club will all be honoured with an Award of Excellence.

Abelson will be recognized for his squash success while Couchman will be recognized for her volunteer work in the community, specifically with the K-W Special Olympics.