Hawks guard Malcolm Delaney has surgery on left ankle

Atlanta Hawks guard Malcolm Delaney, already out for the season, has had arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle.
The expected recovery time is six to eight weeks. The Hawks will close their season with Tuesday night's home game against Philadelphia.
Delaney has been out since March 6 with the left ankle sprain. He averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 assists in 54 games, including three starts.
By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
