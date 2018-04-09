Flames lament toothless power play

CALGARY — Adding veterans Mike Smith and Travis Hamonic to a young Flames team coming off a playoff appearance last season was supposed to set Calgary up for even more success.

That didn't happen.

Instead of preparing for the Stanley Cup playoffs on Monday, the mood at the Scotiabank Saddledome was one of frustration and disappointment as the players completed their exit meetings and departed for a long off-season.

Calgary has missed the playoffs in seven of their last nine seasons.

"When you don't meet those expectations, you have to start asking yourself some real difficult questions,” said general manager Brad Treliving. "We felt we were capable of more and when you feel you're capable of more, that means you've got some good people in place, you've got some good pieces in place, but we're obviously missing something."

Treliving's "laundry list" of things that went wrong this season included the team's anemic power play, which finished 29th (16 per cent) including a miserable 2-for-55 over the final 19 games.

"It cost us games, it's as simple as that," Treliving said. "In a league where the margins are thin, it's not surprising that the teams that are successful in those areas usually have successful years, so it was critical."

By Darren Haynes, The Canadian Press