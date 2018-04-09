Blackhawks slide quietly into an off-season of questions

"This was an off year in about every category," coach Joel Quenneville said. "From every individual except two or three, we expect more next year."

Both Bowman and Quenneville expressed confidence in a healthy return for Crawford, who went 16-9-2 with a sparkling 2.27 goals-against average in 28 games. Anton Forsberg, Jean-Francois Berube and Jeff Glass all struggled in goal after Crawford got hurt.

"He's on the right track, close to being ready to go," Quenneville said.

Toews, who missed the last eight games with an upper-body injury, said previous successes "happened naturally, organically. Now there's a lot of issues you need to find solutions. We need to take a creative approach to finding solutions. It's humbling to a certain degree. You feel like you're starting over."

LOTTERY FEVER

The NHL draft lottery is April 28, and Chicago has a 6.5 per cent chance of winning the top pick. The Blackhawks drafted Toews with the third overall pick in 2006 and got Kane with the No. 1 selection in 2007, fueling their run to three Stanley Cup titles.

TIPPING POINT

Crawford's injury just before Christmas turned the season around. They were in a playoff position on Dec. 23, his last appearance, and fell out of contention soon after he was placed on injured reserve.

WRONG NUMBERS

The Blackhawks allowed 256 goals, 67 more than they gave up during the 2014-15 season. Keith, a two-time Norris Trophy winner as the league's top defenceman, finished with a career-worst minus-29 rating, the worst such number on the team.

GOODBYE

One of the most memorable moments of the season was Patrick Sharp's final game at the United Center. The 36-year-old Sharp is planning to retire after finishing with 10 goals and 11 assists in his 15th NHL season. The team honoured Sharp with a highlight video in the third period of its home finale, and he waved his stick and tapped his heart to acknowledge the sustained roar of the crowd.

NEXT UP

Defenceman Henri Jokiharju could get a long look during training camp in the fall. He was selected by the Blackhawks in the first round of last year's draft, but he doesn't turn 19 until June.

CAPTAIN AMERICA

Kane has decided to keep playing. USA Hockey announced Monday that Kane will captain the U.S. team for the world championship in May in Denmark.

By Tim Cronin, The Associated Press