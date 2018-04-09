Red Wings fall short of low expectations in new arena

BRIGHT SPOTS

The Red Wings don't have any superstars right now, but they have some younger players who could develop into game-changers.

Dylan Larkin, a 21-year-old centre, led the team with 63 points and made a relatively smooth transition from wing.

"We had some guys that are significant in the growth of this team I thought take steps forward," Blashill said. "Larkin certainly would be at the top of that list. I've said before we need some guys to become elite players in their prime. I thought he took a step from a guy who a year ago in the middle part of the year was struggling on the wing, to a guy who is really coming as a two-way centre."

Anthony Mantha, a 23-year-old wing, led the team with 23 goals. Tyler Bertuzzi had 24 points in 48 games in his first extended opportunity to play in the NHL as a 23-year-old wing.

ONE TO WATCH

Andreas Athanasiou, a 23-year-old centre, was inconsistent after holding out for a bigger contract last fall. He is a restricted free agent, eligible for arbitration, and may want to be on the move.

Does he want to play for the Red Wings next season?

"I want to be an NHL player," he said. "I want to be in this league. I've been very happy to wear a Red Wings wheel, but it's a business so we'll see what happens."

LOTTERY LUCK

The Red Wings have an 8.5-per cent chance to land the No. 1 overall pick, a selection that is widely is expected to be Swedish defenceman Rasmus Dahlin. Detroit desperately needs a potential superstar such as Dahlin, but will have a pair of first-round picks and an NHL-high 11 selections in the draft.

