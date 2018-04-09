Smith ties career high with 4 hits, Rays beat White Sox 5-4

CHICAGO — Mallex Smith matched a career-high with four hits, Joey Wendle hit his first homer and the Tampa Bay Rays stopped an eight-game losing streak by hanging on to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on a snowy and soggy Monday.

A bullpen that blew late leads in two of the three games at Boston last weekend got the job done after a shaky start by Chris Archer (1-0). Alex Colome escaped a second-and-third jam in the ninth by getting three straight groundouts, retiring Leury Garcia on a game-ending bouncer to first.

Tampa Bay had not won since beating the Red Sox on opening day.

Chicago lost for the sixth time in seven games and fell to 0-4 at Guaranteed Rate Field, matching their worst home start since 1987.

Smith had an RBI triple in the fourth, then singled and scored in the sixth. Smith was thrown out by first baseman Jose Abreu in the eighth when he tried to steal home with runners on the corners.

Wendle connected leading off a two-run fifth.

Tampa Bay's bullpen came through after Archer gave up four runs — three earned — and six hits in 52/3 innings.

Sergio Romo worked 1 1/3 innings, striking out Avisail Garcia with runners on second and third to end the eighth.

Colome escaped a jam in the ninth for his second save in four chances, after blowing two opportunities in Boston over the weekend.

He walked Abreu and gave up a single to Nicky Delmonico that put runners on first and second with none out. They moved up on a wild pitch, and Yolmer Sanchez bounced out to the pitcher. Tim Anderson grounded to third, and Colome retired Leury Garcia.