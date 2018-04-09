Pistons owner says he's undecided on Van Gundy's future

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores says he's undecided about Stan Van Gundy's future with the franchise.

Gores met with reporters during halftime of Monday night's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Van Gundy will finish his fourth season as coach and president of basketball operations on Wednesday night at Chicago. He's failed to lead Detroit to the playoffs for the third time.

Gores says changes need to be made, but insists no decisions will be made until he speaks with Van Gundy. The two are expected to meet next week.