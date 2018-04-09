Raptors hold off Pistons 108-98

DETROIT — Jonas Valanciunas scored 25 points, and the Toronto Raptors scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter before holding on for a 108-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

Detroit was without injured stars Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin for its home finale, but the Pistons still led by 17 in the first half. The margin was only three, however, at halftime, and Detroit managed only 38 points over the final two quarters.

Detroit is out of playoff contention, and Toronto had already wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors played without Fred VanVleet and Serge Ibaka.

Although the result meant little and several key players were out, it was a tight, entertaining game for three quarters. The Raptors led 85-80 at the end of the third before breaking the game open.