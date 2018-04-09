Bruins announce fundraising plans for Humboldt

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation have announced two fundraising initiatives to help support those affected by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.

The Boston Bruins Foundation will host a 50/50 raffle on Thursday night in Game 1 of the team's first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

All proceeds raised from that jackpot will be donated to support the Humboldt Broncos community. The winner is guaranteed to win at least US$25,000.

Meantime, an online raffle for a private box at Game 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs is underway.