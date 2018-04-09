Mets win 6th straight as Syndergaard beats Miami 4-2

MIAMI — Noah Syndergaard allowed one earned run in six innings and the New York Mets won their sixth consecutive game by beating the Miami Marlins 4-2 Monday night to match the best start in team history.

The winning streak is the Mets' longest since September 2016, and they improved to 8-1.

Jeurys Familia escaped a jam to pitch a scoreless ninth and earn his fifth save, most in the majors. He gave up a single and double before striking out Miguel Rojas and Starlin Castro for the victory.

The announced crowd of 7,003 — most of them rooting for the Mets — was by far the smallest in the seven-season history of Marlins Park. The Marlins now announce attendance based on only tickets sold, a change from the previous ownership regime.

Syndergaard (2-0) had less than his best stuff but stranded four runners in scoring position. Four relievers combined to shut out Miami over the final three innings, lowering the team ERA to 2.25.

The Mets arrived in Miami at 5 a.m. after completing their first three-game sweep of Washington since September 2015. But they were unfazed by any lack of sleep, jumping to a 3-0 lead after three innings.

Adrian Gonzalez and Jay Bruce each had an RBI single off Marlins ace Jose Urena (0-2), who allowed three runs in five innings.

Two of the Mets' runs resulted from defensive lapses. In the third inning, Miami catcher Bryan Holaday failed to catch a routine pop foul hit by Bruce, who then delivered a two-out RBI single. A wild throw by first baseman Justin Bour in the seventh led to an unearned run, which came home on Amed Rosario's RBI single.

New York's defence gave up a run in the fifth. Shortstop Rosario misplayed Brian Anderson's leadoff grounder for an error. Syndergaard then gave up consecutive walks — doubling his season total — and a two-out RBI single by Derek Dietrich.

Anderson's hit a run-scoring double off Syndergaard in the sixth. But Miami went 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position, stranded 10, hit into a double play and lost a runner on the bases.