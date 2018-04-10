Semenya bids for Commonwealth Games gold in 1,500 metres

GOLD COAST, Australia — Caster Semenya bids to win gold in the 1,500 metres on the Commonwealth Games track on Tuesday in the first half of a potential middle-distance double.
The two-time Olympic 800-meter champion set the fastest time in qualifying for the 1,500 final and is a hot favourite to win golds in the two events.
The South African runner has had a career resurgence over recent seasons, including last year's world championships where she won the 800 and took bronze in the 1,500.
Elsewhere, Australia is expected to add to its 20 gold medals in the pool when the swimming program ends at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.
South Africa's Chad le Clos has won gold in all three butterfly distances — the 50, 100 and 200, and has a silver in the 100 freestyle. Those four medals have increased his career Commonwealth Games total to 16, a record for a swimmer, and two less than the record 18 overall held by two shooters.
Le Clos could add to his medal total if South Africa finishes on the podium in the medley relay.
Another swimmer who could add to her impressive Gold Coast total is 17-year-old Taylor Ruck. She won bronze in the 100-meter freestyle Monday, tying a 52-year-old Canadian women's record with her seventh medal of the games. Canadian Elaine Tanner won seven medals (four gold and three silver) at the 1966 edition in Kingston, Jamaica.
Ruck, who has one gold, four silver and two bronze medals, is in the Canadian team for the 4x100 medley relay.
Here is more news from the games on Tuesday:
BACK ON TRACK
The morning after Jamaica's title drought in the Commonwealth Games women's 100 metres was extended for at least another four years, Olympic dual sprint champion Elaine Thompson began her campaign on the Gold Coast in the heats of the 200 metres.
Thompson won the 100-200 double for Jamaica at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro but is only competing in the 200 here. She won her heat in 23.09 seconds.
THE DAY AFTER
The fastest man and woman at the Commonwealth Games admitted they'd had little sleep since winning their respective 100-meter titles on Monday night. Michelle-Lee Ahye, who won her first gold medal at a major international meet, was awaiting a call from the country's president, Paula-Mae Weekes. Ahye hoped her high-profile win might help the country's track and field program receive more government funding.
Akani Simbine, who upset Jamaican Yohan Blake to win the men's title, was still having a tough time believing his win, 12 hours later. So was his mother, who took the day off work in South Africa to watch the race on TV and who Simbine said had a "next-level smile."
INDIA INTO FIELD HOCKEY SEMIS
Harmanpreet Singh scored twice to help India beat Malaysia 2-1 to secure a spot in the men's field hockey semifinals, where they'll likely face either Australia or New Zealand.
Following a draw with Pakistan and wins over Wales and Malaysia, eight-time Olympic champion India will play England to finish of play in Group B ahead of the finals.
79-YEAR-OLD FINISHES 8TH
Robert Pitcairn, the 79-year-old Canadian and oldest-ever athlete to at the Commonwealth Games, finished eighth in the Queen's Prize Pairs shooting event with partner Nicole Rossignol.
England's Parang Patel and David Luckman won gold, with Welsh pair Chris Watson and Gareth Morris taking silver and Scotland's Alexander Walker and Ian Shaw took bronze.
British shooters also filled the podium in the men's 50-meter rifle prone — David Phelps of Wales took gold, Neil Stirton of Scotland won the silver and Kenneth Parr of England took the bronze.
DALEY OUT
England diver Tom Daley has withdrawn from the 10-meter platform because of a recurring hip injury. British Swimming issued a statement saying the technical dives required in the platform event "put enormous physical strain on Tom's body," but that Daley would still compete in the men's synchronized platform with England teammate Daniel Goodfellow.
Daley, a former world champion in the platform and bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympics, said he was "devastated" to have to withdraw from the individual competition.
"I have been training so hard ... the hardest thing for any athlete is coping with an injury, especially when it means they can't compete in what they have been working towards," Daley said.
The games' diving competition begins Wednesday. Daley and Goodfellow are scheduled to compete Friday.
BOXER FINED FOR FIGHTING
Sean McComb, a 25-year-old boxer from Northern Ireland, was fined 756 Australian dollars ($580) and banned from the Gold Coast night club district after an altercation with security overnight. Local media reported that McComb had been drinking with friends when he was removed from the nightclub, and police were called when McComb tried to re-enter the club. Police said McComb was arrested and issued with an infringement notice for public nuisance and violence.
McComb's night out came after he was beaten by England's Luke McCormack in the 64-kilogram division on Sunday.
By Dennis Passa, The Associated Press
