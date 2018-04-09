Nick Williams' pinch homer lifts Phillies over Reds 6-5

PHILADELPHIA — Pinch-hitter Nick Williams hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

Scott Kingery homered for the first time in his career and Rhys Hoskins also went deep for the Phillies.

Tucker Barnhart hit a two-run homer for the Reds.

Williams drove one deep into the right-centre field seats off Kevin Quackenbush (0-1) for his first career pinch-hit homer. Luis Garcia (1-1) tossed a scoreless inning in relief for the win and Hector Neris finished for his first save.

The Phillies have won three of four while the Reds have dropped four of five.

Hoskins gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead in the first when he ripped a line drive into the left-centre field seats. Kingery connected in the second to make it 3-1, sending a liner into the flower bed above the left-field wall.

After Barnhart's homer tied it at 3-3 in the third, Carlos Santana's RBI double and Maikel Franco's sacrifice fly in the bottom half put the Phillies ahead 5-3.

Scooter Gennett lined an RBI double in the fourth and Billy Hamilton drove in the tying run with an infield single in the sixth. Hamilton tried to score from second base on reliever Adam Morgan's wild pitch, but catcher Jorge Alfaro threw to the pitcher covering the plate in time for the out.

The Reds opened the scoring in the first when Adam Duvall walked with the bases loaded, but Ben Lively pitched out of the jam. Barnhart lined out to shortstop and Phillip Ervin and Cliff Pennington struck out.

STARTING TIME