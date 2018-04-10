Nuggets beat Trail Blazers 88-82 for 6th straight win

"It was a playoff tuneup," Portland coach Terry Stotts said. "Both teams competed at a high level. I was proud of the way we defended, especially when you're having trouble making shots. I'm actually encouraged by the way we played, the way we fought. If we get those looks most of the time we're going to be in pretty good shape."

Damian Lillard led Portland with 25 points.

Jokic secured his 16th career triple-double when he fed Devin Harris for a 3-pointer that put the Nuggets ahead 73-71 with eight minutes left, their first lead of the second half.

They didn't trail again.

The Nuggets' big win came exactly one year after Russell Westbrook's buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave Oklahoma City a 106-105 win at Denver that eliminated the Nuggets from last year's playoff party.

This time, it was Denver that came up big in the end.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: F Ed Davis returned to action after missing four games with a sprained right ankle, and Stotts said the boost he provided was bigger than his 5.4-point and 7.4-rebound averages. "What he offers on the court is unique, as far as his rebounding, his screen setting, his finishing around the paint, all those things," Stotts said. "His presence in the locker room, his presence on the bench. Just the intangibles. He's been a very integral part of what we've done this year."

Nuggets: Malone said he decided to bring Gary Harris off the bench rather than start him because he didn't want to mess with the chemistry the Nuggets had developed while going 7-4 in his absence. ... Barton had averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists while starting in Harris' place the previous 11 games.

TECHNICAL SPARK: Malone drew a technical for arguing a no-foul call when Jamal Murray went down hard with 6:18 left in the third quarter and the Nuggets trailing 62-53.

The Nuggets outscored Portland 35-20 afterward.

"Coaches are funny that way," Devin Harris said. "I thought it was the right thing to do. Obviously, I thought Jamal got fouled. But he used it to kind of fire us up and we needed a little bit of an energy pick-up right there and I thought Coach gave it to us."

NO HELP:

The teams ahead of Denver in the playoff race haven't done the Nuggets any favours. A loss to Portland would have eliminated the Nuggets from playoff contention because the Spurs, Timberwolves, Thunder and Pelicans all won Monday night.

They won't be watching the scoreboard Wednesday night, either.

"We can't anticipate them helping us," Devin Harris said. "We dug ourselves into this hole; we've got to dig ourselves out."

"We wouldn't want it any other way," said Gary Harris, who returned from an 11-game absence with 12 points. "If we win we're in."

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Play Utah at home Wednesday night in their regular season finale.

Nuggets: Can end their playoff drought with a win at Minnesota on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

By Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press