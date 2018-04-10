2020 torch relay to highlight Japan's recovery from disaster

TOKYO — The torch relay for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will showcase Japan's recovery from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, local organizers said Tuesday.

Upon its arrival in Japan, the Olympic flame will be put on display at various locations in the Tohoku region to help underscore Japan's recovery from the disaster that took more than 18,000 lives and triggered meltdowns at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The torch relay will spend three days in Fukushima, Iwate and Miyagi, the three prefectures hit hardest by the disaster.

While reconstruction from the disaster is making steady progress, more than 70,000 people are still displaced from their communities.