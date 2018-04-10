Cubs place 1B Rizzo on DL with back tightness

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have placed first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day disabled list with lower back tightness.

The move was made retroactive to Friday. Infielder/outfielder Efren Navarro was promoted from Triple-A Iowa to take Rizzo's spot on the roster.

The 28-year-old Rizzo is a key part of Chicago's lineup, hitting 32 homers and driving in 109 runs in each of the past two years. He is off to a slow start this season, batting .107 (3 for 28) in his first six games.

The Cubs announced the move before Tuesday's home opener against Pittsburgh.