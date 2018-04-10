Miami's Larranaga agrees to 2-year extension to 2024

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga has agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

Athletic director Blake James announced the deal Tuesday.

The 68-year-old Larranaga has a 161-79 record in seven seasons at Miami, including 75-49 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He has led the Hurricanes to four NCAA Tournaments, including two trips to the Sweet 16.

The extension comes months after an FBI investigation into college basketball became public and raised questions about Larranaga's relationship with Adidas, which has a sponsorship deal with the school. Larranaga says he did nothing wrong.

The Hurricanes went 22-10 in 2017-18 and lost to Loyola of Chicago in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Their two best players, sophomore Bruce Brown Jr. and freshman Lonnie Walker IV, have decided to turn pro.

