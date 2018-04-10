Washington agrees to 10-year deal with Adidas

SEATTLE — Adidas will become Washington's official apparel and footwear provider under a 10-year deal announced by the school Tuesday.

The university's board of regents must still approve the contract, which would run through June 2029.

The Seattle Times, citing a source with knowledge of the contract , reported that the deal will be worth almost $12 million annually, making it one of the richest apparel deals in college athletics. The new deal also ends the Huskies' 20-year partnership with Nike.

"As we researched Adidas' college partnerships, we were extremely impressed with their product innovation, global brand significance, and most of all the depth of service and attention they provide to their partner schools," Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen said in a statement.