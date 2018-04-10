Rangers-Sting second-round series shifts to Sarnia

As their second-round series shifts to the road, the Kitchener Rangers will need more from their top players.

Kitchener and Sarnia head into Tuesday night’s Game 3 in Sarnia with the series tied at one as the Sting look for their first-ever trip to the conference final.

The Rangers dropped Game 2 at home, 3-2 in overtime, as goaltenders Mario Culina and Justin Fazio put on a show stopping multiple grade-‘A’ opportunities. Sean Josling, who leads the Sting with 10 postseason points, scored the overtime winner in Game 2, finishing off a slick passing play.

“If we look back at the mistakes that were made, a lot came from our top players,” said McKee. “Sarnia definitely came out with a lot of desperation, I think they had control of the play early. I think once we settled in, it was kind of a neutral game. On [their] three goals, our top players were on the ice, I don’t think they were competitive enough offensively, and I think defensively our top guys made mistakes. that can’t happen.”

Kole Sherwood, who has two goals in the series and nine in the playoffs, agreed that the leaders of the team need to be better heading deeper into the conference semifinal matchup.

“The leaders got to lead, and we were not good tonight, including myself. [I was] out there for all three goals, so we’ve got to figure it out, “ said Sherwood.

“The positive [thing] is that we didn’t play our best and I thought that was their best, if we just bring what we can, we shouldn’t have any problem.”

Sophomore Riley Damiani continued his strong playoffs with a fantastic goal in Game 2, and continues to head up the third line, who has been matched up against Jordan Kyrou’s line. Kyrou, who was third in OHL scoring with 109 points in the regular season, has only two points in the playoffs, and none vs. Kitchener so far. Adam Ruzicka and Jordan Ernst, Kyrou’s line mates, have combined for only one.

“He’s been given probably the biggest responsibility on the team. He goes out every shift as a 17-year-old second-year player, and his responsibility is to go out and shutdown the opposition’s top line every shift. And in the first round that was the [Isaac] Ratfcliffe line. He did a real good job at limiting the amount of opportunities that that line had 5-on-5. In this round, he’s going up against arguably the top player in the league in Kyrou, who has pretty good line mates himself in Ruzicka and Ernst.”

McKee was also impressed with defencemen Logan Stanley and Michael Vukojevic’s job in shutting down Kyrou’s line. The forward line of Damiani, Nick McHugh, and Greg Meireles have done a good job of keeping the Kyrou unit in check as well.