Liverpool beats Man City 2-1, into Champions League semis

But over two legs, City can have few complaints and were always up against it after conceding three goals in 19 first-half minutes at Anfield and failing to score an away goal.

Guardiola made his intentions clear by selecting an aggressive, adventurous 3-1-3-3 formation for the second leg. All-out attack was the only option if City was to become only the third team to overturn at least a three-goal first-leg deficit in the Champions League knockout stage.

They got the early goal they desperately needed.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was shoved to the ground by Raheem Sterling as the defender made a clearance, which was picked up by Fernandinho. He slid the ball through to Sterling, who squared it for Jesus to stroke in a cool finish from 15 metres.

It was game on for City and its jubilant fans, who did their best to make it an intimidating atmosphere for Liverpool and referee Lahoz.

Liverpool held firm until halftime, fortunately as it turned out.

Soon after Bernardo Silva struck a long-range shot against the post, Sane had a goal disallowed — incorrectly as it turned out — for offside. The assistant referee thought the ball reached the winger from Sterling, although it actually came off Liverpool's James Milner.

Fury swirled around the Etihad. Fernandinho remonstrated with the referee and had to be pulled away by Guardiola. However, the City coach must have continued the verbal assault as he was sent to the stands for the second half.

His mood wouldn't have improved 12 minutes into the second half, when Liverpool nicked the crucial away goal.

Sadio Mane surged between Kyle Walker and Nicolas Otamendi into the area. Ederson got his hand to the ball but Salah nipped in, rounded the goalkeeper and applied a deft chip over Aymeric Laporte, who slid in attempting a goal-line block.

That punctured any optimism inside the Etihad and Liverpool fans' celebrations were already in full swing by the time Firmino pounced on an error by Otamendi to score the winner on the night.

By Steve Douglas, The Associated Press