Arizona minor leaguer Jose Herrera suspended for stimulants

NEW YORK — Arizona catcher Jose Herrera has been suspended for 50 games under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive test for banned stimulants.

The 21-year-old tested positive for Methylhexaneamine and Oxilofrine, the commissioner's office said Tuesday.

Herrera hit .208 with one homer and 22 RBIs last year for Class A Kane County of the Midwest League and .429 with seven RBIs in eight games for the Arizona Rookie League Diamondbacks. He was 0 for 3 in one game for Kane County this season.

There have been 32 players suspended this year under the minor league drug program and six under the big league program: Houston pitcher Dean Deetz, Washington catcher Raudy Read, Pittsburgh pitcher Nik Turley, Kansas City outfielder Jorge Bonifacio, Toronto pitcher Thomas Pannone and Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco.