Soaring Jets get set to start at home vs. experienced Wild

The knock against the Jets is the collective lack of post-season experience, with a four-game sweep by the Anaheim Ducks in 2015 serving as the only action in the playoffs for some of these players. Laine hadn't even been drafted yet.

That's where the Wild have a clear advantage, with this their sixth straight appearance in the 16-team tournament.

Though they were overshadowed in the Western Conference this season by the Jets, the Presidents' Trophy-winning Nashville Predators and the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, the Wild posted the third-best record in franchise history. Center Eric Staal had 42 goals, his most in 12 years. Jason Zucker scored a career-high 33 goals. Their defencemen ranked second in the league with 200 points.

"You really got to go through it to know what it's about," left wing Zach Parise said, adding: "I know they've been short-lived the last couple years, but you hope with just being there that will help us."

Here are some other key angles to follow with the series:

PALS IN PADS

Hellebuyck and Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk met last summer in British Columbia during training sessions and rounds of golf that forged a friendship, with Dubnyk encouraging Hellebuyck to keep his head up after the Jets signed Steve Mason to an $8.2 million contract.

Sure enough, Mason stumbled early and Hellebuyck supplanted him as the primary netminder to tie for the NHL lead with 44 wins and finish eighth in goals-against average.

"It's been fun to watch but that's enough now," Dubnyk said. "It's been a great year for him, but I'll stop cheering for him now."

SUTER OUT, SPURGEON IN

One of the Wild's greatest assets for this matchup will be absent, with a season-ending broken ankle for stalwart Ryan Suter, who tied a franchise defenceman record with 51 points in 78 games.

The upside is that Jared Spurgeon, who missed the last 17 games with a torn hamstring, is on track to return. He practiced with one of the two power-play units on Tuesday, and coach Bruce Boudreau said he'd make a game-time decision about Spurgeon's availability on Wednesday.

WHEELS UP

Jets captain Blake Wheeler tied for the NHL lead with 68 assists this season and finished ninth with 91 points, fueling a potent first line with Kyle Connor and Mark Schiefele to take some of the scoring pressure off Laine.

Wheeler played at Breck High School in the Twin Cities area and in college for Minnesota before turning pro. He has never missed more than three games in any regular season since his debut with Boston in 2008-09.

CULLEN'S CUPS

Wild centre Matt Cullen contributed a modest 11 goals and 11 assists from the fourth line, but the 41-year-old's contribution transcends points. He's played in 123 post-season games, winning three Stanley Cups including the past two with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"This is why we got him, his experience in positions like we're in right now," Boudreau said. "So we're hoping he's going to be valuable."

By Dave Campbell, The Associated Press