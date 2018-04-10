John Wall reaches 5K assists, Wizards beat Celtics 113-101

WASHINGTON — Even with the Nos. 6, 7 and 8 seeds in the Eastern Conference all still in play for the Wizards after they beat the Boston Celtics, All-Star point guard John Wall probably will not play in Washington's final regular-season game.

"I'm cool with whatever," Wall said. "That's up to Coach to make that decision."

Wall surpassed 5,000 career assists with 12 and scored 29 points, helping the Wizards overcome Jaylen Brown's 21 first-quarter points to top Boston 113-101 on Tuesday night and snap a four-game losing streak.

"You want to play," Wall said. "I want to compete."

Of course he does. And coach Scott Brooks would love to put Wall out on the floor against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, of course. But Wall only returned to action on March 31 after missing more than two months because of surgery on his left knee, and the Wizards have not been allowing him to play on back-to-back nights.

So that's why Brooks acknowledged that, while Wall will travel to Orlando, he "most likely" won't play. In addition, the Wizards could be without starting small forward Otto Porter Jr., who sat out the second half against Boston after his right calf tightened up.

"Doubt if he plays," Brooks said about Porter, "but you never know."

For now, the Wizards are eighth in the East. Their result against the Magic, along with how Miami fares against Toronto and what Milwaukee does at Philadelphia, will determine where the Wizards, Heat and Bucks all wind up in the standings ahead of the playoffs.

The Celtics already were locked into the No. 2 seed, but they're also without point guard Kyrie Irving the rest of the way. If the Wizards end up at No. 7, they would face Boston for the second year in a row. The Celtics eliminated the Wizards in Game 7 of the second round last season.

On Tuesday, Brown nearly outscored the entire Wizards team in the first quarter; he led them 19-17 with about a minute left. By the close of the period, the Celtics were up 30-22, and Brown was shooting 6 for 9, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.