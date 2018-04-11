Odorizzi gets first Minnesota win, Twins top Astros 4-1

"Under no circumstance do I feel like I'm out of sync or anything," Keuchel said. "That's the good news out of all of this — but very frustrating not being competitive early, especially in cold weather, letting those guys behind me not being able to play. You just stand out there in the cold. It's just not competitive."

Jake Marisnick had an RBI single in the second for the Astros, but Houston stranded six runners over the first four innings.

Odorizzi had all five of his walks in the first three innings. He gave up two hits in the fifth but picked off Bregman at first and got Carlos Correa to ground into an inning-ending double play.

"It was one of those nights," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "We talked about it after one of the half innings that, you know, the good guys find a way to get through it and somehow he got through six even after struggling early."

THE PLAN WORKED

Dozier said the plan going in against Keuchel was to force the left-hander to elevate his pitches.

"He loves you chasing out of the zone down," Dozier said. "The guy stays down, down, down. Everything looks like a strike. He's got such late movement, that's how he gets hitters out. ... I don't think, necessarily, he was getting that call all the time like he wanted down in the zone. He had to get it up and two big walks there, but at the same time, a couple good hits."

CHILLING

For the second straight night, the temperature was in the 30s. It was 39 degrees at first pitch Tuesday, four degrees warmer than Monday.

"I hate it," Hinch said. "I hate cold weather. I hate playing baseball in this weather. But it is what it is. No baseball player in the big leagues will like playing in this crap."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: LHP Tony Sipp was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique injury. Houston recalled RHP James Hoyt from Triple-A Fresno. Sipp had been bothered by soreness for a couple of days and Hinch said he doesn't expect Sipp to be out longer than the 10 days.

Twins: RHP Ervin Santana (finger surgery) met with team doctors and a hand specialist in Minnesota and was given the approval to start a throwing program. Santana will return to Fort Myers to rehab. . RHP Addison Reed was unavailable in the game because of an illness.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 3.48 ERA) will start the series finale Wednesday afternoon. McCullers took a loss in his last start, giving up three runs in five innings to San Diego.

Twins: RHP Kyle Gibson (1-0, 0.87 ERA) will try to keep his strong start going. Gibson has allowed one earned run in 10 1/3 innings through two starts.

By Brian Hall, The Associated Press