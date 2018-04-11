Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games
CONCACAF Champions League semifinal
Toronto FC 1 Club America 1
(TFC wins 4-2 on aggregate)
Chivas 0 New York Red Bulls
(Chivas wins 1-0 on aggregate)
---
AHL
Chicago 4 Milwaukee 3 (SO)
Rockford 5 Iowa 3
---
NBA
Charlotte 119 Indiana 93
Philadelphia 121 Atlanta 113
Washington 113 Boston 101
Phoenix 124 Dallas 97
Utah 119 Golden State 79
Houston 105 L.A. Lakers 99
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 6 Chicago White Sox 5
Cleveland 2 Detroit 1
Toronto 2 Baltimore 1
Boston 14 N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 11 Texas 1
Minnesota 4 Houston 1
Seattle 8 Kansas City 3
National League
Pittsburgh 8 Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 6 Cincinnati 1
Washington 4 Atlanta 1
N.Y. Mets 8 Miami 6
St. Louis 5 Milwaukee 3 (11 innings)
San Diego 5 Colorado 2
San Francisco 5 Arizona 4
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers 4 Oakland 0
---
Wednesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
---
AHL
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Brooklyn at Boston, 8 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 8 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Houston (McCullers 1-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 0-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-2), 2:15 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 1-0) at Baltimore (Gausman 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-1) at Boston (Price 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Texas (Moore 0-2), 8:05 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (McCarthy 2-0) at Washington (Cole 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Guerra 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1), 1:15 p.m.
San Diego (Perdomo 1-1) at Colorado (Marquez 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 2-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 3:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 0-0) at Miami (Garcia 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0), 8:05 p.m.
Interleague
Oakland (Mengden 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
---
Major League Soccer
Salt Lake at New York City, 7 p.m.
By The Canadian Press
