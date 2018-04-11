FIFA looks for $25 billion, 12-year deal for new tournaments

UEFA, the governing body of European soccer, said Tuesday the FIFA president had "mentioned an alleged offer to buy some rights" in Bogota, apparently confirming a report in the New York Times that the consortium wanted control of the Club World Cup and Nations League.

"As Gianni Infantino did not provide any concrete details on what such an offer would entail and which entity would have been behind it, we have no comment to make on the topic," UEFA said in a statement.

UEFA already organizes the globally popular Champions League and any rival club competition could be a threat to its broadcast sales worldwide. The FIFA proposal also uses the Global Nations League format which UEFA developed and revealed last October.

Wealthy and influential groups of European clubs and leagues have both resisted FIFA's ambition in recent weeks.

"It is not about adding competition in this moment," Juventus president Andrea Agnelli said two weeks ago at a meeting of the 230-member European Club Association which he leads.

FIFA proposes an expanded 24-team club tournament, with at least 12 from Europe, starting in June or July 2021. The format of eight three-team groups, advancing to an eight-team knockout round, would see teams play a maximum of five games.

FIFA's partnership with investors would guarantee $12 billion in revenue from the Club World Cup — $3 billion for each of four editions from 2021-33, people who had been briefed on the project told the AP. They said FIFA would decide where the tournament would be played, which would not necessarily be in China or Saudi Arabia.

FIFA is likely to explore broadcasting deals with video streaming services and could bypass traditional television networks which hold World Cup rights.

Revenue of $2 billion is projected for each of six editions from 2023-33, and $1 billion for a first competition in 2021 when UEFA is committed to the second edition of its own version.

FIFA is looking to win over clubs seeking to protect players from a packed international calendar, insisting the 2021-33 plan involves fewer games: A Club World Cup every four years instead of annually, ending the Confederations Cup, and a Nations League played on existing dates set aside for tournament qualifiers and friendlies.

By Graham Dunbar And Rob Harris, The Associated Press