Roma president to pay fine after jumping into fountain

ROME — Roma president James Pallotta has agreed to pay a fine and has apologized to Mayor Virginia Raggi for jumping into a downtown fountain to celebrate the win over Barcelona.

Surrounded by a crowd of flag-waving Roma fans, Pallotta was seen performing a backward somersault in his dress shirt and pants into a fountain in the Piazza del Popolo.

Pallotta was ecstatic after Roma surprised Barcelona with a 3-0 win Tuesday to overturn a three-goal first-leg deficit in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Pallotta, a Boston executive who was part of the four-man American team that purchased Roma in 2011, is also a minority owner of the Boston Celtics.