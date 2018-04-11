Canada collects boxing bronze medal

GOLD COAST, Australia — Canadian boxer Marie-Jeanne Parent lost her semifinal Wednesday but will leave the Commonwealth Games with a bronze medal.

And Canada will earn five more medals in the boxing ring, with only the colour to be decided.

Parent lost a 4-1 decision to England's Sandy Ryan in the 69-kilogram division.

The 22-year-old from Quebec City was the last athlete named to the team, summoned a little more than a month before the games when Mandy Bujold withdrew.