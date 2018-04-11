Padres OF Manuel Margot lands on DL with bruised ribs

DENVER — The San Diego Padres have placed outfielder Manuel Margot on the 10-day disabled list with bruised ribs.

Margot left in the ninth inning on Tuesday after getting hit by a fastball from Colorado reliever Scott Oberg. Manager Andy Green said Wednesday before the game that he's hoping Margot feels better in four or five days and can resume taking some swings.

The 23-year-old Margot is hitting .159 with one homer and three RBIs this season.

San Diego reinstated outfielder Franchy Cordero (groin) from the disabled list after a rehab assignment at Triple-A El Paso. He was batting leadoff Wednesday for the series finale against Colorado.