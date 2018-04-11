15 in a row: Sixers add new chapter to long, proud history

What makes it even more amazing: Philadelphia kept right on winning after losing young All-Star Joel Embiid , who is expected to miss at least the first couple of weeks of the playoffs after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured orbital bone around his left eye.

He leads the team in scoring (22.9 points per game) and rebounding (11.0).

"The strength of this team is so deep," Robert Covington said. "We're doing it without Joel, so imagine once we get the head honcho back. He's definitely going to be ecstatic. There wasn't really much of a drop-off. We just played a little bit differently. We'll be glad once he gets back. We just have to hold it down until he gets back."

The Sixers showed off their depth against the Hawks — including a couple of guys who began the season in Atlanta. Ersan Ilyasova scored 26 points off the bench. Marco Belinelli added 20. Together, they hit nine 3-pointers.

JJ Redick led the way with 28 points, knocking down 6 of 9 beyond the arc . That allowed Philadelphia to extend its winning streak even on a day when rookie star Ben Simmons missed the morning shootaround because of a stomach bug, and looked a bit out of sorts during the game. He did finish with 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists before fouling out in the closing seconds.

Simmons can't wait for the regular-season finale against the Bucks, a possible preview of the opening-round playoff series.

"It's going to be a packed house against a great team in the East," he said. "I think the way we're playing right now, we have a little momentum."

That's a bit of an understatement.

For a few hours, at least, the Sixers could savour something this team has never done.

Win 15 games in a row.

"I think it's very significant," Redick said, "if you look at the history of the franchise."

A franchise with a long, proud history just added another chapter.

