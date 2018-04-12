Curling runs in the family for Laurier's Kelly Middaugh

When it comes to the Middaugh's, curling clearly runs in the family.
And now it’s daughter Kelly’s turn to take the reins of what has the makings of a legendary curling family.
Kelly’s parents, Sherry and Wayne Middaugh, household names in the curling world, have combined for illustrious accolades on the Canadian curling scene from Briers and the Scottie's Tournament of Hearts to world championships.
“I always say my goal is to have a better record than my parents, so I want to be more successful than both of them combined.” said Kelly, the 2017-2018 Laurier Golden Hawk female rookie of the year.
Wayne has three Brier titles to his credit as well as three world championship gold medals. The 51-year-old has the distinction of playing three different positions in each of these wins having played skip, second and third.
“You know, as a parent you just want your children to be happy and healthy and do something whether it’s sports, or in the arts; or education,” Sherry said. “We tried not to push our children, we just gave them opportunities in curling and other sports we had in the community, you knowing hoping they enjoy [curling] as much as we do,”
Sherry is a five-time Ontario champion as well as a four-time bronze-medallist in the Scottie’s Tournament of Hearts.
“Oh yeah, for sure, they’re definitely 100 per cent reason I got into the sport,” Kelly said.
Kelly texts her (expert) parents after every game, and asks for thoughts on different scenarios and such, really valuing their opinion.
“We’re extremely proud, it just seems like yesterday she got into the sport,” Sherry said. “I keep telling her how resistant she was to get into the sport, and I dragged her out to the curling club, and signed her up for curling camp knowing she would love the sport. To see how far she’s come in just a few years and how much she loves the sport, both on and off the ice, we’re just so proud of her, because she’s become such a well-rounded young lady."
“Just because Wayne and I have enjoyed some success in the sport, we had no expectations for Kelly, [but] the fact she’s done well, and she enjoys the sport, that’s what we want her to take away from it. Whether she has more success with it, who knows?”
Sherry would love to compete at some point with Kelly, and her younger daughter, 15-year-old Emily.
The Middaugh’s home arena is the Cold Water Curling Club, just south of their hometown of Victoria Harbour, ON, which lies on the south shores of Georgian Bay. Kelly will train out of the Ottawa Curling Club next season.
Kelly, a second for the Laurier rink, had an outstanding rookie year with the Golden Hawks, helping them to their fifth OUA title in eight years as well as a fifth-place finish at the U Sports championships. She was awarded the rookie of the year at the school’s athletic banquet on April 14.
“It’s a huge honour to get [the award] honestly, I didn’t think I was going to get it,” said Kelly, who was also named a U Sports all-Canadian. “When I actually heard by name being called, I was just thrilled. The whole team was behind me cheering, [and] that was just a huge honour to even be nominated.”
Curling was a big factor in her decision to come to Laurier. She received encouragement from Laurier alumni and friend of the family Carly Howard, daughter of legendary Canadian curler Glenn Howard. Kelly also enjoys her program, global studies, and the community-like campus Laurier provides.
With an OUA championship in her rookie year, Middaugh and the promising Golden Hawk squad looks to medal on the U Sports scene in 2019 while being thrilled just to qualify for the 2018 edition in Leduc, AB. in March.
