Curling runs in the family for Laurier's Kelly Middaugh

When it comes to the Middaugh's, curling clearly runs in the family.

And now it’s daughter Kelly’s turn to take the reins of what has the makings of a legendary curling family.

Kelly’s parents, Sherry and Wayne Middaugh, household names in the curling world, have combined for illustrious accolades on the Canadian curling scene from Briers and the Scottie's Tournament of Hearts to world championships.

“I always say my goal is to have a better record than my parents, so I want to be more successful than both of them combined.” said Kelly, the 2017-2018 Laurier Golden Hawk female rookie of the year.

Wayne has three Brier titles to his credit as well as three world championship gold medals. The 51-year-old has the distinction of playing three different positions in each of these wins having played skip, second and third.

“You know, as a parent you just want your children to be happy and healthy and do something whether it’s sports, or in the arts; or education,” Sherry said. “We tried not to push our children, we just gave them opportunities in curling and other sports we had in the community, you knowing hoping they enjoy [curling] as much as we do,”

Sherry is a five-time Ontario champion as well as a four-time bronze-medallist in the Scottie’s Tournament of Hearts.

“Oh yeah, for sure, they’re definitely 100 per cent reason I got into the sport,” Kelly said.

Kelly texts her (expert) parents after every game, and asks for thoughts on different scenarios and such, really valuing their opinion.

“We’re extremely proud, it just seems like yesterday she got into the sport,” Sherry said. “I keep telling her how resistant she was to get into the sport, and I dragged her out to the curling club, and signed her up for curling camp knowing she would love the sport. To see how far she’s come in just a few years and how much she loves the sport, both on and off the ice, we’re just so proud of her, because she’s become such a well-rounded young lady."