Tim Melia's big day puts focus on KC's defensive rebound

The two straight shutouts indicate a defence on the rebound.

"It's way too early in the season. I think what's most important, with just being an athlete, is kind of never being too high or too low, understanding that there's going to be ebbs and flows to the season," Melia said. "Our start was not acceptable by any means. Nine goals in four games is completely unacceptable and it's not who we are."

But he added: "Just because we had back-to-back shutouts doesn't mean anybody's comfortable. The reason we are getting those shutouts in the past two games is because of our commitment defensively. And that's just not the goalkeeper, the back four, it's the entire team."

Melia, 31, is the reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. Last season he had a career-high 12 wins, 10 shutouts, 91 saves and 31 starts. He led MLS with a 0.78 goals-against average and a 78.4 save percentage. He saved three penalty kicks.

Melia was also the league's Comeback Player of the Year in 2015, his first season with Kansas City.

The 6-foot-1 keeper's career started in 2010 when he was signed by Real Salt Lake — but he never appeared in a league match with the club. He played in six matches for Chivas from 2012 until he was waived in 2014.

Originally signed by Kansas City as backup to Luis Marin, Melia started the team's ninth league match of 2015 and won the starting nod with shutouts in six of his first nine starts.

As far as goalkeepers go in Major League Soccer, Melia's performance against the Galaxy (remarkably) didn't even put him atop the saves list: That honour belongs to RSL's Nick Rimando with 22 saves in five matches so far this season.

NYCFC's Sean Johnson has 21 saves, while Melia and Minnesota's Matt Lampson each have 20.

GAME OF THE WEEK: While on the topic of goalkeepers, Melia will face counterpart Stefan Frei when Kansas City hosts the Seattle Sounders on Sunday. The Sounders are still looking for their first win of the season with three losses.

THE ZLATAN EFFECT: The Chicago Fire announced that Saturday's game against the Galaxy at Toyota Park is a sellout. The match will be Ibrahimovic's first on the road this season and he'll be reunited with former Manchester United teammate Bastian Schweinsteiger, who now plays for the Fire.

By Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press