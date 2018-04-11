Bayern Munich reaches Champions League semifinals

Sevilla's players were showing more bite, winning more challenges with some leaving their mark - Lewandowski was left with large swelling under his right eye, while Javi Martinez, James and Rafinha also needed attention.

Bayern had better chances before the break through Mats Hummels and Franck Ribery, who shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Lewandowski hit the side-netting after the interval before Sevilla showed more ambition getting forward. Correa struck the crossbar with a header before the hour-mark.

But it was as close as the visitors got, and Sevilla's hopes were already over when Correa was shown red card in injury time for a bad challenge on Martinez.

"What we need to cling on to tonight is the tremendous amount of work we did," Sevilla captain Sergio Escudero said.

Bayern, which faces Bayer Leverkusen away in the semifinals of the German Cup next Tuesday, is going for a repeat of the treble it won in Heynckes' last season in charge in 2013.

The veteran coach has overseen a major improvement in Bayern's performances since being coaxed out of retirement in October for his fourth stint in charge.

"Nobody thought at the time that we'd win the league with five rounds to spare and a 20-point lead, and that the team would also reach the semifinals of the Champions League," Heynckes said.

By The Associated Press