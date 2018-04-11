Kepler hits 2nd HR, connects in 9th, Twins beat Astros 9-8

The first-pitch temperature was 44 degrees after starting in the 30s at night the previous two days. The teams combined for 32 walks and 61 strikeouts in the three-game series.

Lance McCullers Jr. allowed a career-high eight runs in 3 2/3 innings for Houston. He gave up seven hits, tied a career high with six walks and struck out six.

"I had a game plan going into the game that maybe doesn't fit what I do best," McCullers said. "That's on me. I've got to kind of have a better idea of what I really want to do and what I feel comfortable with."

Alex Bregman had a career-high four hits, including his first homer of the season for the Astros.

FEELING MINNESOTA

Houston's comeback had players and coaches remembering their big comeback in Target Field on Memorial Day last season. Then, the Astros were down 8-2 before rallying for 11 runs in the eighth inning of a 16-8 win.

"When we got down 8-1, I told A.J. in the dugout, I said, 'There's something about this field where I don't feel like we're ever out of it,'" Bregman said. "Sure enough, we were down six again in the eighth and came back and tied it. It's what our team's all about. We're going to keep fighting and competing every single pitch."

GOOD RECOVERY

Dozier offered a similar feeling as Bregman, talking about Minnesota's resiliency to come back strong after tough moments.

"We don't let stuff bother us," Dozier said. "Keep the line moving. Take your walks, take your hits and move on, and Kepler was the hero today. We don't let too much faze us, which is a really good thing at this level."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: 1B Yuli Gurriel (left hand surgery) returned to Houston and will work out in preparation for being cleared to return to the lineup on Friday. Gurriel hit .429 with four doubles and three RBIs in six rehab games at Double-A Corpus Christi. He was suspended for the first five games of the major league season for making an inappropriate gesture toward Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish during the World Series.

Twins: RHP Addison Reed gave up one hit in 1 2/3 innings the day after an illness kept him away from the park.

UP NEXT

Astros: Following an off day, RHP Gerrit Cole (1-0, 0.64 ERA) will start Friday as Houston hosts the Texas Rangers. Cole has struck out 11 in each of his first two starts for the Astros and has given up one run in 14 innings.

Twins: RHP Jose Berrios (1-1, 3.29) will start the opener of a four-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox, though weekend weather could disrupt the schedule. Berrios gave up five runs in 4 2/3 innings to lose his last start on April 7 against the Seattle

Mariners.

By Brian Hall, The Associated Press