Changing losing culture top off-season priority for Sabres GM

"When you don't get the results you want, it can be really draining on a player," he added. "And what he said is probably indicative of a lot of our players within our organization. And that's what we have to work through right now."

Botterill began the news conference by saying Housley isn't going anywhere after he struggled in his first year as coach. He credited Housley for developing some of Buffalo's youngsters, and believes in the up-tempo style the coach began introducing this season.

As for the roster, Botterill didn't rule out making drastic changes even if it meant shaking up the team's core group of leaders.

"When you finish where we were, you have to look at everything," he said.

Buffalo finished last in the NHL with 199 goals scored and 119 goals scored in five-on-five situations. The Sabres also matched a franchise low for home wins in any season by going 11-25-4 at Buffalo — not including an overtime loss to the Rangers in the Winter Classic at New York City in which the Sabres were the "home" team.

If there was a bright side, Botterill looked forward to the draft in June, when Buffalo is guaranteed picking no worse than fourth overall, pending the results of the NHL's draft lottery on April 28.

Botterill was impressed by Jack Eichel's development on the ice, where the third-year centre set career bests with 25 goals and 64 points, and off the ice in continuing to mature as a leader.

Botterill, however, said it was premature as to whether the Sabres were prepared to award the 21-year-old Eichel the captaincy, a role that was not filled this past season.

"As excited as we are of Jack moving forward as a leader, it's imperative that we have more players in that locker room step up," Botterill said.

"This game cannot have one player lead the entire team. It's imperative that we have stronger leadership bases in there."

NOTES: Botterill said G Robin Lehner will not require surgery after the starter visited a specialist this week to assess a lower body injury. ... In announcing he expects rookie G Linus Ullmark to play for Buffalo full time next season, Botterill said he's not determined his second goalie, including Lehner, who is eligible to become a restricted free agent. ... Backup Chad Johnson completed his one-year contract and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent.

By John Wawrow, The Associated Press