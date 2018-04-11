76ers' Embiid 'unlikely' for playoff Game 1 with eye injury

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star centre Joel Embiid says it's unlikely he'll be available for at least Game 1 of the playoffs this weekend.

Embiid hasn't played since March 28 when he suffered a broken bone around his left eye in a collision with teammate Markelle Fultz. Embiid wore a black mask that covered the top part of his face and would need one in the post-season.

The Sixers clearly need their big man if they're going to make a run in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Embiid leads the team with 22.9 points and 11 rebounds in 63 games, helping Philly clinch its first playoff berth since 2012.

Embiid says it's "unlikely but still a chance," he plays in Game 1.