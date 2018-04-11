Police release names of 6 killed in Arizona plane crash

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Six people killed in the fiery crash of a small plane on a golf course in a Phoenix suburb shortly it took off from a nearby airport were identified by authorities Wednesday.

Scottsdale police said the victims were Erik Valente, 26; James Louis Pedroza, 28; Mariah Sunshine Coogan, 23; Anand Anil Patel, 28; Helena Lagos, 22; and Iris Carolina Rodriguez Garcia, 23.

Some of their hometowns weren't immediately available, but police said the victims' families have been notified.

The Arizona Republic reported Tuesday that the plane was headed to Las Vegas and National Transportation Safety Board investigators were trying to determine if the Piper PA-24 Comanche was overloaded and not equipped to carry six people.