QMJHL Roundup: Wildcats edge Armada in Game 4

MONCTON, N.B. — James Phelan tied the game late in the second period, then scored the go-ahead goal less than two minutes later as the Moncton Wildcats staved off elimination in their second-round Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series by beating the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 5-4 on Wednesday.

Jeremy McKenna, Alexander Khovanov and Brady Pataki also scored for Moncton, which trail the Armada 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The Wildcats host Game 6 on Friday.

Luke Henman scored twice for Blainville-Boisbriand and Joel Teasdale and Alexandre Alain rounded out the offence.