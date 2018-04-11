Ellington sets Heat record, Miami tops Toronto 116-109

"It's taken us a while to build our program, to get it where it is," said Casey, a coach of the year candidate this season. "This (Heat) program has multiple championships and we're trying to get to that level organically. And it takes time. You're just not going to wave a magic wand and turn a player into Magic Johnson or Larry Bird or anybody like that. It's part of the process, and that's something I know our organization is proud of."

There was a bit of back-and-forth at times, with six ties and 16 lead changes through the first three quarters.

Yet after each of those periods, the Raptors had the lead: 29-27 after one, 53-47 at the half and 78-71 after three. But Miami won the fourth 34-27, led by Ellington connecting six times from 3-point range in the period.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Toronto went 25-16 on the road, and 40-12 against East opponents. ... DeRozan took a scary-looking tumble over some photographers as he scored to end the first half but bounced up quickly.

Heat: All-Star point guard Goran Dragic missed the game with soreness in his right knee. The Heat are not concerned about his availability for Game 1 of the playoffs. ... Miami finished 26-15 at home.

FIORENTINO HONORED

Tony Fiorentino, one of the Heat original employees who started as an assistant coach in the team's inaugural season 30 years ago before transitioning to broadcasting, was honoured in a halftime ceremony. Fiorentino has spent the last 15 season as the Heat television analyst, and will assume a team-ambassador position when Miami's playoff run ends.

SIZZLING POELTL

To say Poeltl is going into the post-season on a hot streak is an understatement. Poeltl ended the regular season having made 34 of his last 39 shots in the final eight games. Poeltl is also the only Raptors player who appeared in all 82 regular-season contests.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Face Washington in Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Heat: Face Philadelphia in Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

