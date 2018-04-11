Raptors to play Wizards in playoffs

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors will meet the Washington Wizards in the first round of the NBA's post-season.

Kyle Lowry had 28 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists but Toronto still fell to the Miami Heat 116-109 in overtime on Wednesday night, while the Washington Wizards lost to the Orlando Magic 101-92. That combination of results made Washington the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and set up a series with the top-ranked Raptors.

Toronto heads into its fifth consecutive playoff appearance after rewriting the franchise history books in the regular season. The Raptors won a record 59 games, topping their previous best of 56. They also won a franchise-high 34 games at the Air Canada Centre, tying the Houston Rockets for the best home record in the NBA.

Although Toronto won its season series with Washington, it got off to a rocky start.