Butler, Towns lead T-wolves past Nuggets in OT, to playoffs

The Wolves, who were 8-9 while Butler healed from a meniscus injury in his right knee, were in this position thanks in part to eight losses to the seven teams in the league this season that finished with fewer than 30 wins.

The Twin Cities were treated to quite the sports extravaganza, with the Minnesota Wild starting the NHL playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets in a game that started an hour earlier. The Minnesota Twins joined the fun, too, with a game-ending home run in the ninth inning to beat the defending World Series champion Houston Astros across the street. Not since Flip Saunders, Kevin Garnett, Sam Cassell and Latrell Sprewell comprised the main cast in 2004 was the downtown arena this alive.

PLAY NOW, REST LATER

Gibson played through a sore neck that forced him out of the last game in the first quarter, finishing with eight points in 35 minutes. Butler logged 42 minutes after playing 23 minutes apiece in his previous two games. Gary Harris had 10 points in 21 minutes for the Nuggets, his second game back from a sprained right knee.

"Like Apollo Creed said, there's no tomorrow," Nuggets coach Mike Malone said.

DRAMATIC FINISH

The game marked only the third time since the NBA's current 16-team format began in 1984 that two teams met on the last day of the regular season with the winner qualifying for the playoffs and the loser being eliminated. Washington beat Cleveland in 1997 and Denver beat Sacramento in 1995 to claim the final spots.

DIVISION DOMINANCE

With the loss, the Nuggets finished last in the Northwest Division, a mere three games out of first. This was the first time in 14 seasons since the NBA realigned into six divisions of five times apiece that the last-place team was less than 11 games behind the leader.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Jokic posted his seventh 30-point game of the season, three of those in the last six games. ... Wilson Chandler went scoreless in 48 minutes. ... The Nuggets had 15 turnovers, turning into 24 points for the Wolves.

Timberwolves: Towns finished the season with 68 double-doubles, the most in the NBA. His streak of 246 consecutive games played, every contest of his career, is the longest current run in the league. ... This was the 16th sellout crowd for the Wolves, their most since the 1991-92 season.

UP NEXT

The Wolves will start the first round in Houston, on either Saturday or Sunday.

