Scott Kingery's sac fly lifts Phillies over Reds 4-3 in 12th

Kingery, making his first start in left field, preserved the lead with a perfect throw to the plate in the sixth to retire Jose Peraza trying to score from second on Joey Votto's single. Peraza didn't slide and banged into catcher Jorge Alfaro, who held onto the ball.

"He looked absurdly good," Kapler said of Kingery. "Looks like a natural wherever we put him."

Crawford gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead in the second when he drove an 0-2 fastball out to right. Starting pitcher Nick Pivetta, batting eighth in manager Gabe Kapler's 11th different lineup in 11 games, lined a single to right with two outs before Crawford connected.

The Reds scored twice in the fourth to tie it. Peraza led off with a double and Votto followed with an RBI single. Votto scored on Ervin's groundout.

The Phillies (6-5) have won five of six and have a winning record for the first time since they were 11-10 on April 28, 2017.

Cincinnati (2-9) has lost four in a row and six of seven.

Manager Bryan Price defended a questionable decision to have pinch-hitter Tucker Barnhart sacrifice in the ninth before Neris escaped the jam.

"I wanted to put the heat on them, create a bigger field for our hitters to hit in and we just weren't able to get it done," Price said.

STARTING TIME

Reds: Castillo allowed three runs and five hits in six innings.

Phillies: Pivetta gave up two runs and five hits, striking out seven in seven innings.

MR. VERSATILTY

Kingery has now started games in left field, right field and three each at shortstop and third base.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: 3B Eugenio Suarez might return in less than a month from a fractured right thumb, according to manager Bryan Price. Suarez initially was expected to miss several weeks.

Phillies: Alfaro was in the lineup a night after being hit on the left hand by a pitch.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Sal Romano (0-0, 5.73 ERA) takes the mound in the start of a four-game series against St. Louis.

Phillies: After a day off, RHP Vince Velasquez (1-1, 5.19 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game interleague series at Tampa on Friday night.

___

By Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press