Rangers' Andrus has broken elbow after getting hit vs Angels

ARLINGTON, Texas — Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus has a broken right elbow after being hit by a pitch in the ninth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas manager Jeff Banister said after Wednesday night's 7-2 loss that a preliminary X-ray revealed a fracture, and that Andrus would be evaluated further.

Andrus was hit by a fastball from hard-throwing reliever Keynan Middleton. He immediately grabbed at his right arm and fell to the ground, appearing to be in significant pain.

The Rangers have lost four straight and became the first team in the majors with 10 losses.