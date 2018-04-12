It's playoff time: The NBA's first-round pairings are set

MIAMI — The brackets for the NBA playoffs are set, with all eight first-round matchups decided on the very last night of the regular season.

Portland beat Utah in the final game on the schedule. The Trail Blazers earned the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 New Orleans, while Oklahoma City climbed into the No. 4 spot and will take on the fifth-seeded Jazz.

No. 1 Houston plays No. 8 Minnesota in another West quarterfinal, and defending NBA champion Golden State — the No. 2 seed in the West — meets No. 7 San Antonio.

In the East, No. 1 Toronto will play No. 8 Washington, No. 2 Boston meets No. 7 Milwaukee, No. 3 Philadelphia faces No. 6 Miami and No. 4 Cleveland opens against No. 5 Indiana.