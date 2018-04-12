Liz Cambage overpowering so far at Commonwealth Games

GOLD COAST, Australia — The Dallas Wings' new recruit Liz Cambage is dominating women's basketball at the Commonwealth Games.

Australia centre Cambage, playing at the Commonwealth Games for the first time, leads the tournament in scoring (25.7 points per game), field goal percentage (74.4 per cent) and fouls drawn (5.3 per game) after the pool stage.

Cambage, who will begin playing with Dallas when the WNBA season starts in May, leads Australia against New Zealand in one semifinal on Friday, with Canada playing England in the other.

Australia and New Zealand are both undefeated in pool play, while Canada earlier beat England 80-54. The final is scheduled for Saturday.

New Zealand coach Guy Molloy coached Cambage in the Australian Women's National Basketball League with the Melbourne Boomers last season. But he doesn't think inside information will help.

"Having the knowledge is one thing, stopping her is another," Molloy said.

Australia won the women's competition in Melbourne in 2006, the only time basketball has featured at the Commonwealth Games.

The 2.03-meter (6-foot-8) Cambage, a two-time Olympian for Australia, became the first woman to dunk in an Olympic game in 2012. She hasn't dunked so far at the Commonwealth Games.

In men's semifinal play Saturday, Scotland plays Australia and New Zealand takes on Canada.

