AP Source: Knicks fire coach Jeff Hornacek after 2 seasons

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks will open their off-season with a coaching search.

The team fired coach Jeff Hornacek after two seasons, a person with knowledge of the decision said early Thursday.

The Knicks made the decision shortly after beating Cleveland on Wednesday night to finish a 29-53 season. They lost more than 50 games and missed the playoffs both seasons under Hornacek.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because an official announcement isn't planned until later in the day.

The firing was first reported by ESPN.

Hornacek was hired in 2016 by Phil Jackson and lasted just one more season after Jackson and the team parted ways last summer. President Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry apparently weren't pleased with the results, though they knew the Knicks were rebuilding with younger players.

"Jeff is a good guy," forward Michael Beasley said after Wednesday's victory. "He played the hand he was dealt. It's difficult to do anything because all you're thinking about is not to mess up."

Hornacek went 60-104 and had a year left on his contract. He became the first coaching change after the NBA regular season completed, sending the Knicks in search of their 11th different head coach since Jeff Van Gundy resigned in the 2001-02 season.

The Knicks have won just one post-season series since then and didn't get close to competing in one under Hornacek, running their streak to five straight 50-loss debacles.

Hornacek, previously a head coach for three years in Phoenix, himself was even surprised when he became Jackson's choice, since they had little relationship other than facing off in the NBA Finals when Hornacek played for Utah against the Jackson's Chicago Bulls.