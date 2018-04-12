Erica Wiebe wins gold at Commonwealth Games

GOLD COAST, Australia — Canadian wrestler Erica Wiebe defended her 75-kilogram Commonwealth Games crown Thursday, defeating Nigeria's Blessing Onyebuchi to win gold.

The 28-year-old from Stittsville, Ont., who also won Olympic gold in Rio, beat opponents from Sierra Leone and England en route to a 4-2 win in the freestyle gold-medal match.

Diana Weicker of St. Catharines, Ont., also won gold in the 53-kilogram class at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre.

Steven Takahasi of London, Ont., took a silver in the 57-kilogram class, losing 15-7 to India's Rahul Aware on the first day of the wrestling competition.