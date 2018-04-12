Russia's Olympic winning hockey coach Znarok steps down

MOSCOW — Oleg Znarok has stepped down as coach of the Russian national hockey team less than two months after leading it to its first Olympic gold medal in 26 years.

Russian Hockey Federation president Vladislav Tretiak tells Russian news agencies that Znarok "got tired psychologically" and will be replaced by Ilya Vorobyov for the upcoming world championship, though he will still work with the team as a consultant.

It wasn't immediately clear if the switch would be permanent.

Playing as "Olympic Athletes from Russia," Znarok's team beat Germany 4-3 in overtime for the gold medal in Pyeongchang at the first tournament since 1994 without NHL players.