South African referees offered $30K to fix game in Nigeria

JOHANNESBURG — The South African soccer association says four of its match officials were offered a $30,000 bribe to fix an international club game in Nigeria.

SAFA says referee Victor Gomes, assistant referees Johannes Moshidi and Athenkosi Ndongeni, and fourth official Thando Ndzandzeka were offered the bribe in cash ahead of Nigerian team Plateau United's Confederation Cup game against Algerian club USM Alger in Lagos this weekend.

The association says Gomes immediately reported the incident to the Confederation of African Football, which has opened an investigation.

Plateau United won Saturday's game 2-1. The second leg is in Algeria next week. The playoff will decide who reaches the main group stage of the Confederation Cup, Africa's second-biggest club competition after the African Champions League.